‘Immature and aggravating:’ Police dismiss hazing allegation case involving 2 Georgia fraternities

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The Milledgeville Police Department has concluded its investigation into allegations of hazing involving two fraternities at Georgia College & State University.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The investigation was initiated following a report last month, which outlined that Kappa Alpha Order and Kappa Sigma were accused of hazing and alcohol policy violations. GCSU President Cathy Cox sent a campus-wide email on Sept. 26 about the investigation.

During the investigation, the organizations were placed on interim suspension and could not participate in any group activities, including meetings, social events and community service.

“The things we were asked to do were immature and aggravating,” said one of the individuals interviewed during the investigation.

TRENDING STORIES:

The investigation involved reviewing documents, videos, and photographs provided by GC&SU Public Safety, as well as interviewing two potential victims, the MPD said.

Neither of the individuals interviewed described any actions that would constitute a violation of Georgia’s hazing statute or any other criminal law.

Investigators also visited the reported incident location to gather further information.

The findings were reviewed and discussed with both the Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit District Attorney and the Baldwin County Solicitor General, resulting in no criminal charges or arrests, officials said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“Georgia College & State University acted appropriately in referring the allegations they received to law enforcement. It appears that some of the initial information presented to college personnel may have been exaggerated for attention, and those issues were clarified during the course of our review,” the department said in a statement.

©2025 Cox Media Group