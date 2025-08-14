‘I told him not to do this:’ GA sex offender suspected of DUI leads deputies on chase

BANKS COUNTY, Ga. — A sex offender was arrested after leading deputies on a chase last weekend, Georgia officials said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Aug. 9, around 5 p.m., Banks County deputies pulled over Kevin Massey at the intersection of Berlin Road.

During the stop, Massey allowed a woman to exit the van, who was heard saying, ‘I told him not to do this.’

The traffic stop was initiated following a Flock camera alert, which is part of an integrated system used by the Banks County Sheriff’s Office to identify vehicles associated with expired licenses, tags, or wanted individuals.

TRENDING STORIES:

Massey then sped away, initiating a chase on Georgia 15. He was quickly stopped, where deputies boxed the van in.

During the traffic stop, deputies said they suspected Massey of driving under the influence after discovering a half-empty Jim Beam decanter and multiple empty beer cans inside the van he was driving.

Massey was arrested and booked into the Banks County Jail.

“Don’t come to Banks County and create crime or do crime. We’ll put you in jail,” Sheriff Carlton Speed said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group