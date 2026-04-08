I-75 chase ends with seizure of prison-bound contraband

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A traffic stop on Interstate 75 turned into a high-speed chase, ending with two metro Atlanta men behind bars.

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A little after 8:30 p.m. on April 7, Monroe County deputies tried to pull over a car on I-75. The driver, later identified as Keshaun Bonner, 29, of Forest Park, refused to stop, leading to a chase that ended near Highway 41 North and Vaughn Road.

Deputies ended the chase using a PIT maneuver.

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Both Bonner and his passenger, Zykier Watkins, 18, of Powder Springs, ran away but were quickly caught with the help of responding units and K9 Rikki.

A search of the vehicle uncovered marijuana, multiple cell phones, a drone and items commonly used in ‘prison drop’ operations, according to authorities.

Bonner admitted the contraband was intended for delivery to Dooly State Prison in Unadilla, Ga.

The pair was arrested.

Bonner has been charged with fleeing and attempting to elude, obstruction of an officer, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of marijuana (less than an ounce), and multiple traffic violations.

Watkins has been charged with possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of marijuana (less than an ounce), and obstruction of an officer.

The pair is currently being held without bond at the Monroe County Jail.

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