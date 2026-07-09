Humane society rescuing 23 dogs left outside in extreme south Georgia heat

The Atlanta Humane Society says its team are rescuing almost two-dozen dogs from a situation described as dangerous, in the heat “with little protection from the elements.”

The humane society’s Operation Humane received a call for help from the local county sheriff’s office to help 23 dogs that had been living outside on a property in southeast Georgia.

Several of the dogs appear to be suffering from severe medical issues, including hip dysplasia, which affects their mobility and even their ability to sit comfortably. The full extent of their medical needs won’t be known until they are all examined.

23 dogs The Atlanta Humane Society said it is rescuing nearly two-dozen dogs left in dangerous conditions. (Source: Atlanta Humane Society)

"Right now, our focus is simple: getting every dog to safety so they can begin receiving the medical care, nutrition, and compassion they deserve," Atlanta Humane Society said.

The agency said they would provide further updates on the dogs’ conditions when they can.

Those who would like to contribute toward these dogs’ care can donate here.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group