Human trafficking in spotlight ahead of World Cup

ATLANTA — About four months away from the start of the World Cup matches in Atlanta, Georgia’s secretary of state is joining metro Atlanta businesses and governments to stop potential human trafficking.

Channel 2’s Richard Elliot was live at the state Capitol for Channel 2 Action News at 4:00.

Human trafficking isn’t just sex trafficking. It includes labor trafficking as well, or people brought in to work in what amounts to slave labor.

Georgia’s secretary of state is restarting an old initiative to make people aware of the signs by displaying poster with information about what to look for.

“Human trafficking is happening right here in the United States, and it’s happening right here in Georgia,” Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said.

The World Cup is only months away, and it’s expected to bring tens of thousands of visitors.

“But it’s not just men and women being forced into sex trafficking. Labor trafficking is also rampant here in Georgia as well,” Raffensperger said.

So Raffensperger says he’s restarting a group called Georgia Businesses against trafficking, a statewide initiative, he says, will help businesses spot the telltale signs of human trafficking.

”We have increased anti-human trafficking training for our frontline employees. We have done a deeper dive for our just regular employees and their training as well,” said Joy Brown of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Trent Nesbitt of Georgia Hotel and Lodging Association recognizes their members could be on the front line, and they want to help.

“We want to send a clear message from our industry, not just to our state, but to the entire world that there is no room for trafficking in Georgia,” Nesbitt said.

Raffensperger, who is also running for governor, hopes these signs will get the message out to help others stop it.

“And basically, it’s telling young ladies or anyone that has been, you know, is being sexually trafficked or you’re really labor trafficking this is a safe spot. And that’s really important that, you know, we can help you. You don’t have to be afraid,” he said.

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