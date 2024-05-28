Human remains found near shallow creek bed in middle Georgia

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Officials are investigating after human remains were found in middle Georgia.

On Monday, around 5 p.m., Milledgeville police received a call about human remains found in the woods at the end of Mayfair Court.

Once officers arrived, they found a decomposed body in a shallow creek bed.

Milledgeville officials said due to the decomposition of the body, they couldn’t identify it.

The remains were turned over to the coroner’s office and transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab.

More information will be released once the victim is identified and the family has been contacted.

