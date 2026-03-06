Habersham County to expand recycling services

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Habersham County will expand its recycling services to include tin and metal cans at the Cornelia and Clarkesville Recycling Centers beginning March 16.

The county said it will install new collection trailers at both sites to accommodate everyday household metal items.

The expansion follows a recent Meet Your Government Day event where residents expressed interest in having more local recycling options. County officials stated that the change is a direct response to this community feedback and aligns with efforts to improve local services.

The new collection trailers are designed for everyday household materials. Residents will be able to dispose of items such as vegetable cans, pet food cans and other similar metal containers used in the home.

Solid Waste Director Johnnie Vickers said the department is moving forward with the project to better serve the community. Vickers noted that the expansion was a direct result of citizen engagement.

“We heard from many citizens who asked about recycling metal cans at our recycling centers,” Vickers said. “We appreciate the feedback and are glad to be able to expand this service to make recycling more convenient for our residents.”

While the recycling centers will now accept small containers, certain restrictions remain in place for larger materials. The new trailers cannot accommodate oversized metal items, which must still be taken directly to the Habersham County Landfill for disposal.

County officials are encouraging residents to utilize the new trailers as part of an effort to maintain environmental responsibility. The Habersham County Solid Waste Department oversees these facilities to help keep the local area clean.

Residents with questions about specific recyclable materials can contact the Habersham County Solid Waste Department for more information.

