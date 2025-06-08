‘Ghost guns’ discovered after GA man found ‘slumped over’ in driver’s seat, deputies say

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies said a business checkup led to a man facing multiple charges.

On May 26, Twiggs County deputies were conducting business checks around 4 a.m.

Deputies said at that time they spotted a 2020 Chrysler 300 parked at the Marathon gas station on Sgoda Road, with someone ‘slumped’ over in the driver’s seat.

The driver was identified as Daetez Hertzog.

After investigating the car, authorities said they found two 9mm non-serialized pistols identified as ‘ghost guns.’

In Georgia, a ‘ghost gun’ refers to a privately made firearm, often assembled from kits or parts without a serial number, meaning it’s not traceable by law enforcement.

The TCSO said they also seized marijuana, seemingly packaged with the intent to distribute.

Hertzog was arrested on multiple charges. He was booked into the Twiggs County Jail.

“Do not bring drugs into Twiggs County. You will be arrested and jailed,” the sheriff’s office said.

