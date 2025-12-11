TIFTON, Ga. — A Georgia community lined the streets to welcome two police officers who were shot in the line of duty.

The shooting occurred on Friday, just before 11 a.m., near the 800 block of Lee Ave in Tifton. Authorities said Tifton police were attempting to serve a warrant at the home when two officers were shot.

Tifton officials identified the officers as Detective Michael Gaskins and Detective Jerry Fulford.

According to Tifton officials, the suspect, Deonte Royal, 35, barricaded himself in the home. Royal surrendered hours later. He was then booked into the Coffee County Jail.

PHOTOS: Georgia officers return home after being shot while serving search warrant (Tifton Police Department) (L-R) Detective Jerry Fulford, Detective Michael Gaskins

On Thursday, Tifton police shared that Gaskins and Fulford are now home.

"We are beyond grateful for our law enforcement family across the state of Georgia that escorted Detective Gaskins home over the weekend and Detective Fulford home yesterday," a spokesperson for the department stated. "We thank all that have showed out for both of our detectives in this time of need and healing, and we thank you for your continued support and prayers."

The families of both officers have created donation funds to help support them during their recovery.

If you would like to donate, click here for Gaskins’ GoFundMe and click here for Fulford’s GoFundMe.

