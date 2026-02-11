Georgia man turns himself in over multi-state pine straw scheme

LANCASTER, Ga. — One of three men accused of running a multi-state door-to-door landscaping scheme is now in custody after turning himself in to police.

The Lancaster Police Department announced that Joseph Nasir Butler, of Georgia, surrendered to authorities on Tuesday morning.

Butler faces multiple charges, including obtaining property under false pretenses, strong-arm robbery and criminal conspiracy.

Police say his arrest is connected to an ongoing investigation into a pine straw installation scheme that has targeted homeowners across several southeastern states.

According to investigators, Butler and two other Georgia men, Tyderrius Kemon White and Anthony Scott Bell Jr., are accused of going door to door offering landscaping services, specifically pine straw installation.

Victims were reportedly quoted a price of $6 per bale but told an estimate could not be provided until the work was finished.

After completing the job, the suspects allegedly claimed to have used an excessive number of bales, leaving homeowners with unexpectedly high bills. When victims questioned the charges, police say the men became aggressive and intimidating, pressuring them to pay immediately.

Investigators believe the scheme has been operating since at least 2020 and has targeted residents in South Carolina, North Carolina, Florida, and Georgia.

While Butler is now in custody, police say White and Bell remain at large.

All three men face the same charges in connection with the alleged scheme.

Authorities are continuing to investigate and say additional charges could be filed as more victims come forward.

The Lancaster Police Department is asking anyone who believes they may have been targeted to contact investigators at 803-283-3313.

Anyone who sees the remaining suspects is urged to call 911 immediately.

Police also thanked the community for its cooperation in helping move the case forward.

