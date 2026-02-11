Fugitive wanted for violent crimes arrested at metro Atlanta college campus

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A fugitive wanted on multiple felony charges has been arrested after investigators tracked him to a metro Atlanta college campus.

The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that deputies with the agency’s Fugitive Unit arrested Emmanuel Dawodu on Feb. 2 following an extensive surveillance operation.

Dawodu was wanted in Gwinnett County on several charges, including:

Aggravated assault

Battery

Criminal attempt to commit a felony

Burglary with intent to commit a felony

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators found Dawodu at the Georgia State University Alpharetta Campus while conducting mobile surveillance.

Authorities say deputies and K-9 units followed Dawodu as he left the campus and drove back into Gwinnett County. Once in Duluth, investigators conducted a felony traffic stop and took him into custody.

The GCSO says Dawodu was arrested and taken to the Gwinnett County Jail.

No injuries were reported during the operation.

Officials did not release details about why Dawodu was on the campus or how long investigators had been searching for him.

Anyone with information about other wanted individuals is encouraged to contact the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office at 770-619-6655 or submit a tip through the agency’s website.

