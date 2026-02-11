Georgia traffic stop uncovers drone, drugs in suspected prison smuggling scheme

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. — A late-night traffic stop led to a major contraband bust and the arrest of two people accused of trying to smuggle drugs, cellphones, and other banned items into a Georgia state prison, possibly using a drone.

Hancock County deputies were alerted around 11 p.m. on Feb. 5 after prison guards reported a suspicious vehicle near Johnny Britt Road and Linton Road. Investigators say the area is known for attempted drone drops and ‘throw overs’ of contraband across prison security lines.

Deputies spotted the vehicle and began observing it. Authorities say the driver tried to leave the area but failed to maintain their lane twice, leading to a traffic stop.

When deputies approached the vehicle, they immediately smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside, the Hancock Sheriff’s Office said.

Inside the car were two people, Timothy Lamar Massengale, 35, of LaGrange, and Angela Renee Dinkins, 35, of Columbus.

Milledgeville police arrived to assist as deputies began their investigation.

While standing outside the vehicle, deputies say they spotted a drone in plain view in the back cargo area, along with several duffel bags. A search of the vehicle uncovered a large stash of suspected contraband.

Investigators recovered the following items:

$1,000 in cash

11.5 pounds of marijuana

44 pounds of tobacco

11 cellphones

1 iPad

17 charging cables

4 charging blocks

2 headphones

2 bungee cables

Zip ties

Tool kit

JB weld

Medicine

Authorities believe the items were intended to be delivered to inmates at Hancock State Prison.

Both Massengale and Dinkins were arrested and taken to the Hancock County Jail.

They each face a lengthy list of charges, including:

34 counts of trading with inmates without consent of the warden

34 counts of possession of prohibited items for inmates

Use of an unmanned aircraft in commission of a crime

Use of a communication device to commit a felony

Trafficking marijuana

Possession with intent to distribute marijuana

Possession of tools for the commission of a crime

Conspiracy to commit a crime

Sheriff’s officials say investigations into contraband smuggling around the prison are ongoing.

