Georgia firefighters rescue man stuck in chest deep swamp water

DALTON, Ga. — Dalton firefighters successfully rescued a person stuck in a swampy area this morning, freeing them from chest-deep mud and water Monday morning.

The rescue operation began after a man called 911 and said he was trapped in a swampy area. Dalton firefighters, along with Dalton police arrived on the scene and began a search for the man.

The man was found 100 yards from the roadway. Upon reaching the individual, it was discovered that he was in almost chest-deep mud and water.

Firefighters worked to free the man from the mud and water, successfully bringing them to safety.

Once freed, he was checked out by first responders. His age and identity was not released.

