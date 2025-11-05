Georgia fire recruit dies in the line of duty

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. — Columbia County Fire Rescue has announced the death of a fire recruit who died during a firefighter training program on Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Fire Recruit Kalif Leslie Daly was part of the newest class and fell ill during physical training Tuesday morning, the CCFR stated. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

“This loss has deeply affected us all. Columbia County Fire Rescue is more than a department; we are family,” said Chief Jeremy Wallen.

TRENDING STORIES:

The department expressed its devastation over the loss and extended condolences to Daly’s wife, family, friends, classmates, and colleagues.

“The bond we share, the brotherhood and sisterhood of the fire service, is built on trust, strength, and shared purpose. Though his time with us was far too short, he will always be a member of the Columbia County Fire Rescue family,” said Wallen.

Columbia County Fire Rescue has requested privacy for Daly’s family and colleagues as they cope with the loss.

Funeral arrangements for Daly are pending, with further details to be shared once finalized.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group