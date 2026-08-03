Georgia film sector sees rise in production, spending

Georgia’s film and television industry supported 280 total productions and $2 billion in direct spending during fiscal year 2026, the state announced.

The production count represents a slight increase over the previous year despite industrywide shifts in budgets and distribution platforms.

The fiscal year, which ran from July 1, 2025, to June 30 of this year included major projects such as the upcoming “Superman” sequel and several returning episodic series.

Productions in Georgia received 27 Emmy nominations in 2026, with the series “Beyond the Gates” earning 15 Daytime Emmy nominations.

Actor Julia Garner returned to Georgia to film the thriller “Weapons” after previously starring in the series “Ozark,” which was also produced in the state. Garner described the local production environment as defined by the quality of the workforce.

“I am always a big believer that people make a city and the people here are really interesting, they’re really curious and they also take their job seriously,” Garner said. “They’re just really kind, good people. So, I love shooting here.”

Writer and director James Gunn chose Georgia for the second season of the series “Peacemaker” and the “Superman” sequel. “Peacemaker” filmed on location in Fayetteville, Dallas and Savannah, as well as at Trilith Studios.

Actor John Cena, who starred in the series, noted the state’s studio facilities provide necessary flexibility for complex shoots.

“Whatever Georgia doesn’t offer from a landscape perspective or a location perspective, you just build it in here, you lean back on the infrastructure,” Cena said.

Independent film productions saw an 83% increase over the prior year. Atlanta native David Fortune directed the black-and-white independent film “Color Book” entirely within the state.

To qualify for a 20% film tax credit, production companies must meet a $500,000 spending threshold, which the state allows them to meet by aggregating multiple projects within a single tax year.

Long-running series like “Stranger Things,” which recently aired its final season, have driven tourism to locations in Jackson, Douglasville and Rome for more than a decade.

More recently, the Netflix miniseries “His & Hers” filmed in the north Georgia town of Dahlonega.

Sam McDuffie, executive director of the Dahlonega-Lumpkin County Visitors Bureau, helped producers select backdrops for the production.

“There are probably people all over the country that are now familiar with Dahlonega from that TV show,” McDuffie said.

The Apple TV series “Cape Fear” also generated demand for local businesses in Savannah.

Leopold’s Ice Cream reported a surge in orders for its branded Navy Leopold’s Shirt after a character wore the item on screen.

Other Savannah locations featured in the series include Coastal Empire Beer Co., Savannah Coffee Roasters, even The Savannah Bananas.

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