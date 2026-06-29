Lane closures suspended ahead of July 4th weekend for smooth highway drives

ATLANTA — Ahead of a busy July 4 weekend, the Georgia Department of Transportation announced lane closures on the interstates are going to be suspended.

The lane closure suspension will be in effect from July 3 at 6 a.m. to July 6 at 6 a.m.

GDOT halted lane closures to ensure smooth drives on highways and interstates.

The transportation officials cautioned drivers that some crews may still be at work on roads despite the suspension.

Also, some long-term closures could stay off-limits to traffic for safety reasons.

Traffic prediction for July 4th weekend

Because of the expected heavy statewide travel for July 4, GDOT sent out a five-day travel forecast for the metro Atlanta area, from July 2 to July 6.

For July 2, July 5 and July 6, GDOT said it expects traffic to be typical.

But on July 3, officials said they’re expecting heavy traffic in the evening.

On July 4, GDOT said traffic is expected to be light in metro Atlanta.

There are several areas GDOT said would be peak travel hotspots for travel in metro Atlanta as well as central and southeast Georgia.

PEAK TRAVEL JULY 4 2026 GDOT

GDOT also gave a travel forecast for areas outside of metro Atlanta:

I-75 is expected to have moderate congestion to heavy congestion southbound and northbound out of Atlanta into Stockbridge.

is expected to have moderate congestion to heavy congestion southbound and northbound out of Atlanta into Stockbridge. I-85 and I-185 are expected to have light congestion in West Georgia near Alabama.

and are expected to have light congestion in West Georgia near Alabama. I-20 is expected to have light congestion eastbound and westbound in West Georgia near Alabama.

is expected to have light congestion eastbound and westbound in West Georgia near Alabama. I-24 is expected to have light congestion in northwest Georgia near Chattanooga.

is expected to have light congestion in northwest Georgia near Chattanooga. I-75 is expected to have light congestion northbound and southbound in north Georgia near Chattanooga.

is expected to have light congestion northbound and southbound in north Georgia near Chattanooga. I-16 is expected to have moderate congestion westbound and eastbound in east Georgia near Savannah.

is expected to have moderate congestion westbound and eastbound in east Georgia near Savannah. I-475 , I-75, and I-16 are expected to have moderate congestion in west Georgia near Macon.

, and are expected to have moderate congestion in west Georgia near Macon. I-75 is expected to have moderate congestion northbound and southbound in South Georgia near Valdosta.

is expected to have moderate congestion northbound and southbound in South Georgia near Valdosta. I-85 is expected to have light congestion near Northeast Georgia near South Carolina.

is expected to have light congestion near Northeast Georgia near South Carolina. I-95 is expected to have light congestion northbound and southbound in southeast Georgia, near Florida.

HERO, CHAMP available to help

GDOT reminds drivers that Highway Emergency Response Operators (HERO) or Coordinated Highway Assistance & Maintenance Program (CHAMP) teams can help in case of car safety issues and crashes.

HERO teams help with traffic-related incidents in metro Atlanta, clearing roads to aid with traffic flow. HEROs also assist stranded motorists with flat tires, dead batteries or in need of fuel or coolant.​​​​​

CHAMP covers interstates outside of Metro Atlanta (except I-59 and I-24).

The free safety services provided by GDOT give motorists help with an assortment of issues, including changing flat tires, jump-starting batteries, getting gas to empty tanks and providing first aid.

The teams also assist with accident response.

Call 511 to get help from HERO or CHAMP teams 24 hours a day, seven days a week, even on holidays.

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