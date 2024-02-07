Georgia deputy dies in two-vehicle wreck, sheriff’s office says

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia deputy died after a car accident in Crawford County.

The accident happened Wednesday night, at 10:09 p.m. on Marshall Mill Road near the Hartley Curve.

Although details are limited, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy and passenger from the other vehicle were transported to Atrium Navicent Health by ambulance.

Dep. Timothy Tavarus Rivers, of Bibb County, was pronounced dead at Atrium Navicent Health.

The sheriff’s office states that the other driver, whose identity is being withheld is being treated for their injuries.

Rivers was 40 years old.

“Prayers for his family and everyone here at the sheriff’s office as they go through this difficult time,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

Rivers’ body will be sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing by the Georgia State Patrol.

