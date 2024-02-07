Officers investigate overnight triple shooting in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Officers are investigating an overnight triple shooting in a DeKalb neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

The shooting occurred in the 400 block of Rock Meadow Drive in unincorporated DeKalb County.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach is live on the scene working to learn more for Channel 2 Action News This Morning

Evidence markers were seen on the ground and bullet holes in a house in the area.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting at this time.

All three victims are expected to survive, according to a neighbor on the scene.

