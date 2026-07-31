Georgia deputy accused of misusing surveillance cameras fired, arrested

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia deputy was fired and arrested after he was accused of accessing law enforcement cameras for his personal use.

Habersham County Sheriff’s Office announced the firing and arrest of Christian Brewer on Friday.

The sheriff’s office said the agency detected Brewer’s misuse of the Flock system during an internal audit.

Brewer, who has worked at the sheriff’s office since 2024, faces charges of felony violation of oath of office and two counts of misdemeanor misuse of license plate data.

Habersham County Sheriff’s Office said investigation reveals the Flock camera violation was an isolated incident involving a person with whom he had a personal relationship.

“The people of Habersham County trust us with authority and access to sensitive information,” Sheriff Robin Krockum said. “This trust is earned every day and can be lost in a single decision. Any misuse of our authority or the tools provided to your deputies is a betrayal of that trust. Although this was an isolated incident, I will not tolerate misconduct. We will hold our own accountable because the public we serve deserves no less.”

The sheriff’s office said the Flock camera system is meant to be used by law enforcement in a limited way to capture license plates and vehicle data to aid in locating stolen vehicles, to solve major crimes or locate missing persons.

“It does not contain any personal information about the owner, and this information is only kept in the system for 30 days. After this time, the information is purged,” the county sheriff’s office said in a statement.

“Although the choice of this deputy casts a bad light on the use of this technology, Flock continues to be a valuable tool for law enforcement that has been proven to save lives,” Krockum said.

Brewer’s arrest comes amid similar arrests in metro Atlanta and Georgia.

Channel 2 Action News reported this week that an investigator with Ogeechee Circuit District Attorney’s Office was accused of improperly accessing the license plate reader system.

Channel 2’s Michael Doudna reported earlier this month that more than 10 law enforcement officers in the state have been fired and charged for misusing surveillance technology.

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