2-year-old dies in Georgia shooting

TAYLOR COUNTY, Ga. — A 2-year-old died in a shooting in middle Georgia, and authorities are investigating.

Sheriff John “Bubba” Sawyer of Taylor County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a shooting call on the 60 block of Peters Road in Butler at about 5:23 p.m.

Deputies learned on the way to the scene that the shooting victim was a 2-year-old child. The child’s mother was driving the child to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center when emergency medical personnel intercepted her.

The child died despite life-saving efforts.

The shooting is being investigated by the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Further information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting and the victim haven’t been released.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to GBI for additional details.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group