GBI investigates death of 21-year-old Macon man who died from gunshot wound

FORSYTH, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating the death of a Macon man.

On Friday, Jan. 5, Forsyth police received a 911 call at around 9 a.m. about an unknown person found dead inside a home.

Police responded and located Rashid Khalid Ivey, 21, dead inside the home from a gunshot wound.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Forsyth police requested that GBI investigate the death.

A GBI Medical Examiner has conducted an autopsy on Ivey.

Their investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on his death is urged to contact the Forsyth Police Department at 478-993-1005 or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Milledgeville at 478-445-4173. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477) or online here.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Man shines laser at Gwinnett County police helicopter, causing safety hazard for pilot

©2023 Cox Media Group