Man surrenders at Fulton County Jail, faces murder and weapon charges

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man is facing a murder charge for the shooting death of a man in Atlanta last month.

On Dec. 18, Atlanta police responded to a report of a person shot near 199 Peters Street SW at about 5:20 p.m.

When officers arrived they found a man suffering a gunshot wound.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

On Dec. 22, police say Leonardo Metelus, 23, surrendered at the Fulton County Jail.

Metelus is charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Atlanta fire truck stolen, taken on joyride as crews battle blaze. Police are looking for the driver

©2023 Cox Media Group