Man surrenders at Fulton County Jail, faces murder and weapon charges

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man is facing a murder charge for the shooting death of a man in Atlanta last month.
On Dec. 18, Atlanta police responded to a report of a person shot near 199 Peters Street SW at about 5:20 p.m.
When officers arrived they found a man suffering a gunshot wound.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.
On Dec. 22, police say Leonardo Metelus, 23, surrendered at the Fulton County Jail.
Metelus is charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Gainesville man who was sent over $22K of drugs through the mail is sentenced
- 7-year-old mistakes handgun for air-soft gun, shoots 12-year-old sister, Georgia deputies say
- Atlanta restaurant receives threats over extra fee to help with employees’ health insurance
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group