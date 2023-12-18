Atlanta police investigate deadly shooting

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting on Peters Street.

Monday evening, officers responded to reports of the shooting at 199 Peters Street SW.

Officers located the victim and their investigation is ongoing.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police have not yet identified the victim or provided any information on the circumstances surrounding the shooting at this time.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene and saw the street was closed to traffic by several police vehicles.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Gov. Kemp announces bonuses for every state employee, public school teacher

©2023 Cox Media Group