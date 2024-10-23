GBI arrests 17-year-old for murder in South GA

TIFTON, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has arrested a 17-year-old from South Georgia and charged him with murder.

On Sunday, Oct. 20, Tifton police asked the GBI to assist them in a murder investigation.

Police responded to a home on Tifton-Eldorado Road in Tifton to reports of a shooting.

When they arrived they found Jaquan Jones, 18, of Tifton suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Jones’ body was taken to the GBI Crime Lab in Macon for an autopsy.

The GBI arrested Xavier Berrian, 17, of Tifton, and charged him with felony murder, aggravated assault, tampering with evidence, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

