GBI, along with police department investigating 2 men shot at apartment complex

QUITMAN, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting a local police department to determine the details surrounding a shooting at an apartment complex in Quitman.

GBI officials were requested by the Quitman Police Department to an aggravated assault call on Tuesday, March 4.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A 911 call came into QPD to report a shooting that occurred at the Preston Place Apartments. GBI agents, along with a crime scene specialist responded to assist QPD investigators.

When they arrived on scene, they found an 18-year-old man and a 22-year-old man were taken to local hospitals with gunshot wounds.

The 18-year-old remains in the hospital and is listed as stable, however, the 22-year-old was treated and released. Officials say their investigation is ongoing.

TRENDING STORIES:

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Investigative Office in Thomasville at 229-225-4090. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online here, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group