Gator near kids athletic fields snagged with whole chicken in GA

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Gator trappers in central Georgia used the same trick to catch a gator as grocery delis use to attract hungry shoppers near dinner time.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that animal enforcement officers removed a 4-foot alligator from a pond. It was found near an athletic complex for kids.

AEOs Rebecca Galeazzo and Leann Strickland used a whole chicken to lure the hungry gator into the trap.

The sheriff’s office shared photos of the subdued reptile and its trappers.

It was relocated to another area far from people.

