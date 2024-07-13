GA woman will serve 9 months in prison in Massachusetts on drug trafficking charges

BOSTON — A Georgia woman has found herself on the wrong side of the law after being sentenced for her role in a drug trafficking ring.

Tatiana Morrissey, 39, of Atlanta, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns to nine months in prison and three years of supervised release.

In February, Morrissey pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base. Morrissey is one of 24 who were charged in June 2020 as part of Operation Snowfall.

Officials began investigating the drug trafficking organization in November 2018 where officials learned the organization was made up of Boston-based street gang members and associates in the Commonwealth Development in Brighton, formerly known as Fidelis Way, a multi-apartment public housing development.

During the course of their investigation, officials learned their primary target Kenji Drayton was a principal drug supplier.

In 2019, Drayton ordered drugs from an alleged high-level drug supplier and co-conspirator Derek Hart. Hart allegedly put Drayton in touch with Morrissey, who delivered a kilogram of cocaine to Drayton on or about July 27, 2019, according to officials.

Morrissey delivered smaller quantities of cocaine or cocaine base, including between 14 grams of cocaine base and up to 125 grams of cocaine, on multiple other occasions in July and August 2019.

Morrissey also collected drug proceeds from Drayton, accepted a drug order from Drayton, stored drugs at her residence, officials said. She is the 23rd defendant to be sentenced in this case.

