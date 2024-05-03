Ga. police searching for son believed to be responsible for the death of his father

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Columbus Police Department is searching for a man they believe to be responsible for the death of his father.

Police say they responded to the 1000 block of Lawyers Lane on Sunday, November 19, 2023 just before 5 p.m. for a welfare check.

When they arrived, they discovered a man’s body decomposed in a bedroom. The coroner pronounced the man dead at 6:34 p.m.

CPD’s violent crimes unit responded and learned they received a welfare check for Billy Haynes at the location. According to Deputy Coroner Dustin Harrelson, the decomposed body was that of Billy Haynes.

The autopsy showed Haynes died from stab/puncture wounds and the case was ruled as a homicide.

Police are now looking for Samuel Haynes, 31, after issuing a warrant charging him with murder after finding evidence from the scene establishing he is involved in the death of his father.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Sergeant Demetrius Battle at (706) 225-4340 or by email here. Information can also be submitted anonymously via City Protect or by texting VACS, plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).

