GA police officer and wife arrested, charged with cruelty to children

QUITMAN, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation say they arrested and charged a police officer this week.

GBI officials say 33-year-old Deandre Tucker of Quitman, was charged with one count of felony cruelty to children in the first degree, along with his wife, 30-year-old Micayla Tucker, who is also charged with one count of felony cruelty to children in the second degree with negligence.

Tucker is a Quitman GA police officer.

Last Sunday, the GBI was requested by the Qutiman Police Department to investigate allegations of child abuse against one of their own.

Agents responded, collected evidence, and conducted interviews. GBI agents said due to the “severity of the visible injuries on the child, the Tuckers were arrested.”

Both are currently housed at the Brooks County Jail.

Deandre Tucker’s employment status is currently unknown.

