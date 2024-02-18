Ga. police looking for man they say sexually assaulted woman in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. — LaGrange Police are searching for a man they say sexually assaulted a woman on Saturday.

Police say they responded to an undisclosed location just after 1 a.m. where a woman told police she had been sexually assaulted by a man in LaGrange.

After some investigation, police identified Laronald Christopher Scott as the person accused of sexually assaulting the victim.

Officials say Scott is wanted for aggravated sodomy, false imprisonment, sexual battery, criminal trespass, and fugitive from justice.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Detective Horseman at (706) 883-2658. Information can also be reported anonymously to Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000 and callers may be eligible for a cash reward.

The investigation is ongoing.

