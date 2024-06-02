GA man will serve nearly 15 years in prison for trafficking heroin, weapon charges

AUGUSTA, Ga. — An Augusta man has been sentenced to nearly 15 years in prison after being convicted on drug trafficking and gun possession charges.

Kelvin Laron Howard, 68, of Augusta, was sentenced to 175 months in prison after a jury convicted him of possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He was also fined $2,500 and will serve three years of supervised release after he completes his term.

He is not eligible for parole.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office identified Howard as a heroin dealer in the Augusta area.

During a search of his apartment, investigators found over 700 doses, drug scales, packaging materials, nearly $1,000 in cash, and a loaded semiautomatic pistol.

Howard was convicted on all charges in December 2023.

“The arrest and subsequent conviction of Kelvin Howard by way of a jury trial is an example of the community’s support we have in Richmond County,” said Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree. “Mr. Howard was not only identified as participating in illegal drug activity, but he was also found to have a firearm in his possession as a convicted felon. His conviction has the potential to save lives by having one less illegal firearm on the streets and illegal drugs in our community.”

