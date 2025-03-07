GA man found in possession of child sexual abuse material headed back to prison

MACON, Ga. — A Georgia man will return to prison after he was once again found in possession of child sex abuse material after his release for the same crime last year, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.

Clarence L. Brown, II, 46, of Byron, Georgia, was sentenced this week to serve 10 years in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography in Dec. 2024.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“Viewing and sharing explicit images of children being sexually abused is a federal crime that our office will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law,” said Acting U.S. Attorney C. Shanelle Booker. “Holding online child predators accountable for their crimes—and in this case, their repeated crimes against children—is a high priority for our federal prosecutors and the local, state and federal law enforcement partners dedicated to protecting children.

In June 2021, the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit conducted an undercover online investigation to find those who were downloading child sex abuse materials.

Later that day, agents found Brown downloaded child sex abuse material.

Search warrants followed and his electronics were taken from his home and a forensic examination was conducted.

TRENDING STORIES:

Agents found at least nine video files depicting the sexual abuse and exploitation of children, many of whom were younger than 12 years old.

“Clarence L. Brown’s actions are a tragic reminder of the persistence of individuals who prey on children, despite previous consequences,” said GBI Director Chris Hosey. “The GBI remains committed to investigating and bringing to justice those who possess and distribute child sexual abuse material. We will continue to work alongside our state, federal and local law enforcement partners to protect children from these heinous crimes and hold offenders accountable.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group