GA man faces child porn charges after turning himself in

UPSON COUNTY, Ga. — An Upson County man is facing eight counts of sexual exploitation of children.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit began an investigation into John Howard Booker, 30, after they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about the possible online possession and distribution of child pornography.

That investigation led to a search warrant at Booker’s home in 2023.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators were granted arrest warrants for Booker in 2024.

He turned himself in to the Upson County Jail on May 15, 2024.

The investigation is part of the effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force to identify people involved in the trade of child pornography.

Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation Unit at 404-270-8870 or report via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline at CyberTipline.org.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477) or online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Murder suspect arrested Tuesday evening in Atlanta after police chase, PIT maneuver

©2024 Cox Media Group