1 dead after shooting in Fairburn subdivison

FAIRBURN, Ga. — Someone is dead after a shooting in a Fairburn subdivision.

Fairburn officers and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are at the Durham Lake subdivision on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the alleged shooter has been detained and that there is no threat to the community.

Channel 2′s Tom Regan is headed to the scene working to learn more

Views from News Chopper 2 showed that a car appeared to have been shot at.

The person killed has not been identified.

Police are still investigating this shooting.

