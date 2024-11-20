Georgia

GA man arrested for probation violation ends up with drug trafficking charges

LUMPKIN COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested and charged a Dahlonega man after deputies found trafficking amounts of methamphetamine and other drugs at his home.

On Friday, Nov. 15, police arrested Tony Lamar Sullens, 59, at his home for a probation violation warrant.

While searching his property, deputies found and seized more than 600 grams of suspected methamphetamine, over 80 suspected Hydrocodone pills, and over 110 suspected Alprazolam pills.

He was booked into the Lumpkin County Detention Center.

