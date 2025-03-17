GA man arrested after soliciting sexual favors for probationary fines, hours

DALTON, Ga. — The Dalton Police Department say they arrested a 53-year-old man on two counts of sexual assault by a person with supervisory or disciplinary authority in the second degree.

Officials say Phillip Kevin McKinley of Chatsworth was arrested after an investigation by DPD.

The investigation consisted of a woman performing community service at the Dalton Convention Center as part of her probation.

McKinley was the maintenance and janitorial services supervisor; the woman alleged McKinley touched intimate parts of her body without her consent while she was at work.

The victim also alleged McKinley proposed paying off probationers’ fines and reporting increased amounts of community service in exchange for sexual favors.

DPD investigated the allegations, found them credible, and obtained arrest warrants for McKinley’s arrest.

The Dalton Police Department is still investigating this case and anyone who has information about Philip Kevin McKinley is asked to please contact Detective Chris Tucker at 706-278-9085, extension 9-165.

©2025 Cox Media Group