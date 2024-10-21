GA man accused of severely beating 65-year-old woman in face, head

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Georgia man is facing charges after police said he assaulted a 65-year-old woman.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Friday, just before 8 a.m. Warner Robins police were called to the Williams Plaza Shopping Center on Watson Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found a 65-year-old woman who had severe injuries to her upper torso, face and head.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where she is currently stable. Due to the severity of the victim’s injuries, investigators processed the scene for evidence.

TRENDING STORIES:

During the investigation, officials learned that Christopher Davis, 40, assaulted the victim in the parking lot of the plaza. Warner Robins police said Davis hit the victim with his hands, feet, and an ‘unknown object.’

Davis was arrested and charged with assault. Police did not say if the victim and suspect knew each other.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact Det. Karmen Thompson 478-302-5380 or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers.

©2024 Cox Media Group