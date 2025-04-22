GA man accused of murdering his brother during family argument

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — One brother is behind bars, and the other is dead after police said an argument led to a shooting.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The incident happened Saturday, just before 8 p.m., along Lovell Avenue on Tybee Island.

Officers said they found the victim, Matthew Gilbride, lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives spoke to witnesses who said Matthew and his brother Ashton Gilbridge got into an argument in the middle of the street.

As things escalated, Ashton Gilbride pulled out a gun and shot his brother Matthew, police said.

A gun was found at the scene.

TRENDING STORIES:

Ashton Gilbride was arrested and charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Tybee police believe the shooting is the result of a family dispute.

The investigation is ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group