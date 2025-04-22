ICE must reinstate legal status of 133 international students by 5 p.m., order states

ATLANTA — President Donald Trump’s administration has until 5 p.m. today to reinstate the legal status of 133 international students, according to an order granting temporary restraining orders on behalf of those plaintiffs filed in a U.S. District Court by the ACLU and other groups in Atlanta on April 18.

ABC News reports that Judge Victoria M. Calvert issued a TRO requested on behalf of the students, all of whom claimed their student statuses had been unlawfully revoked.

Thousands of international students nationwide say they have lost their visas over the last week, putting them at risk of possible deportation.

“DHS’s act of unlawfully terminating SEVIS records appears to be designed to coerce students, including each Plaintiff, into abandoning their studies and ‘self-deporting’ despite not violating their status,” the lawsuit said.

Many of the plaintiffs had been charged with traffic violations, and in some cases minor misdemeanors, but later had their charges dropped.

Others have never been arrested or cited for any traffic violation.

Calvert ordered the administration to notify the court when it has complied. A hearing is set for Thursday.

