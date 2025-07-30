GA elementary school checked for mold before classes begin

OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. — A test for mold at a north Georgia elementary school shows the school is safe.

The Oconee County School District hired a third-party testing company, Geo-Hydro Engineers.

The company collected samples at Oconee County Elementary on Hog Mountain Road in Watkinsville.

Two representatives from the company collected samples of mold spores in the air from areas around the gymnasium and a classroom.

The 41-page report said there is no significant problem with mold spores in the air.

It recommended to clean surfaces and change air filters in the HVAC system routinely.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“The well-being of our students and staff is our highest priority,” Superintendent Dr. Debra Harden said. “While our Operations team had already assured us of the school’s safety, we felt it was important to provide an extra layer of reassurance by bringing in a third-party expert. The report from Geo-Hydro Engineers confirms what we believed to be true — that there is no significant mold problem at Oconee County Elementary. With this independent verification, we are ready to welcome our students back for a successful start to the school year.”

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group