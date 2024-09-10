GA deputy arrested by GBI, charged after domestic violence incident

GREENE COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia deputy has been arrested and charged by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

According to the GBI, Taliaferro County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Joshua Wilson, 29, of Winterville, Georgia was arrested after being involved in a domestic violence incident.

At about 5 a.m. on Thursday, September 5, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office responded to McInteer Circle in Greensboro.

Investigators said Wilson entered a home and got into a fight with someone.

At the time, Wilson was off-duty.

He later turned himself in to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

Wilson is charged with first degree home invasion, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, simple battery (family violence), obstructing or hindering a person making an emergency telephone call, and second degree criminal damage to property.

