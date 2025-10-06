GA chief says shooting that left student dead, another critical, is a ‘senseless act of violence’

SOPERTON, Ga. — Two young adults have been arrested in connection with a shooting that left one teenager dead and another critically injured over the weekend, police said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The shooting occurred around 3:40 PM in the 100 block of New Street in Soperton, Ga., where a 15-year-old boy was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A 17-year-old boy, also wounded, was taken to a trauma unit in critical condition.

“Investigations are dynamic with a lot of moving parts. The investigating agencies, as well as the partner law enforcement agencies who assisted, all had a unified goal: Find the facts and seek justice for the victims,” said Brian Scott, Chief of Police for the City of Soperton.

Scott added, “This is a very tragic incident resulting from a senseless act of violence.”

Emily Ford, 20, of Dublin, Ga., and Allen Knight, 19, of Soperton, Ga., were arrested and charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and party to the crime of both charges.

The Soperton Police Department, Treutlen County Sheriff’s Office, and Georgia Bureau of Investigation are leading the investigation, with support from several other agencies, including the Georgia State Patrol and the Dublin Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

TRENDING STORIES:

While the identities of the victims were not released, Treutlen County Schools said its school community is deeply saddened as one of the victims was a student. The other injured victim is also a student receiving medical care, the school stated.

In response, the school implemented increased security measures, including weapon detectors and a soft lockdown, and canceled all after-school activities.

Counselors and support staff are available for students and staff affected by the tragedy, and additional law enforcement presence is on campus to ensure safety.

The investigation is ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group