GA Attorney General files lawsuit against Dept. of Labor over new farm worker union rule

GEORGIA — Georgia’s Attorney General Christopher Carr has filed a lawsuit against the Department of Labor over a new rule that would force agricultural employers to allow temporary foreign migrant workers to form a union and engage in collective bargaining.

The National Labor Relations Act (NLRA) allows certain employees to unionize and engage in collective bargaining.

But Congress specifically excluded agricultural workers from the NLRA for nearly 90 years.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Carr’s lawsuit says the rule creates a situation where hundreds of thousands of temporary foreign migrant workers are granted rights that are not shared by millions of American farm workers.

Carr is joined in this lawsuit by Miles Berry Farm, the Georgia Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association, and the attorneys general of Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Testimony showed customers complained of underage prostitution at Red Roof Inns Sex trafficking survivors are suing the Red Roof Inn and other corporate entities for ignoring and profiting from the problem.





©2024 Cox Media Group