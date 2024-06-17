GA Attorney General files lawsuit against Dept. of Labor over new farm worker union rule

GEORGIA — Georgia’s Attorney General Christopher Carr has filed a lawsuit against the Department of Labor over a new rule that would force agricultural employers to allow temporary foreign migrant workers to form a union and engage in collective bargaining.
The National Labor Relations Act (NLRA) allows certain employees to unionize and engage in collective bargaining.
But Congress specifically excluded agricultural workers from the NLRA for nearly 90 years.
Carr’s lawsuit says the rule creates a situation where hundreds of thousands of temporary foreign migrant workers are granted rights that are not shared by millions of American farm workers.
Carr is joined in this lawsuit by Miles Berry Farm, the Georgia Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association, and the attorneys general of Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.
