Former payroll manager sentenced for embezzling more than $500K from Georgia county

NEWNAN, Ga. — A former payroll manager was sentenced for embezzling more than $500,000 from Troup County Board of Commissioners payroll accounts. Prosecutors said she used the money in part to bankroll her side business.

Wesleigh Gaddy, 36, of Hogansville was sentenced to one year, six months in prison for “betraying the public trust.”

Prosecutors say a Troup County deputy sheriff discovered in April 2025 that his employee portal showed several direct deposit payments that he never received. The payments were made during a period when he did not work for the county.

More investigation of the county’s payroll information showed that hundreds of paychecks were withdrawn in the names of more than 60 former county employees between May 2023 and April 2025, while Wesleigh Gaddy was Troup County’s payroll and benefits specialist.

The sum taken totaled more than $550,000. None of the employees worked for the county at the time.

All the funds went into accounts controlled by Gaddy. She spent the stolen money on inventory and staffing for her side business, Cedar Creek Ranch Boutique, which she had planned to expand into a feed store at the time her theft was revealed.

Gaddy also used the funds to pay for three horses, a horse trailer, a horse trainer, expenses for her numerous rodeos, and everyday expenses such as clothing and dining out. Gaddy and her then-husband also purchased a travel camper and a boat.

“Gaddy stole more than half a million taxpayer dollars, misusing and abusing the personal information of dozens of former Troup County employees,” said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. “We and our agency partners will hold accountable any public servant who manipulates his or her position for unlawful private benefit.”

