Former GA detention officer accused of sexual misconduct

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. — A former Georgia detention officer is out of a job and facing charges after being arrested on Thursday.

Former Sumter County Sheriff’s Officer, Carrie Joiner, turned herself in last week after an internal investigation.

Warrants were issued for improper sexual conduct and violation of oath of office. No other details were released.

According to the sheriff’s office, Joiner was terminated early last week. She was then released on bond.

On Monday, Sumter County officials arrested another detention officer accused of trying to smuggle drugs into the jail.

“Sheriff Eric D. Bryant would like to remind the citizens of Sumter County that he takes all crimes seriously and this type of behavior will not be tolerated,” the sheriff’s office said.

