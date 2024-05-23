Ex-detention officer accused of trying to smuggle drugs into Georgia jail

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. — A former Georgia detention officer was arrested after deputies said she tried to smuggle drugs into a jail.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office arrested Yakeema Shantrell Mercer on Monday.

Officials said the arrest comes from Mercer’s role in an attempt to smuggle illegal drugs into the jail.

After an investigation, Mercer and two other people were identified and charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, items prohibited by inmates and identity fraud.

TRENDING STORIES:

Mercer turned herself in and was released on bond.

The sheriff’s office said, one of Mercer’s accomplices, Camry Kemarurius May was being held at the Sumter County jail on murder charges. He was transferred to another jail.

The third suspect, Quintavious Lamontae Williams who is currently on probation is still on the run.

Crisp County authorities said they believe Williams will be in custody soon.

“This type of behavior will not be tolerated,” Sheriff Eric D. Bryant said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Norfolk Southern agrees to $600 million to settle lawsuit over fiery Ohio crash

©2024 Cox Media Group