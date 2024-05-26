Nearly $200 million budget approved for 2025 by UGAAA

ATHENS-CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. — A budget of $192.7 million for 2025 was unanimously approved by the University of Georgia Athletic Association Board of Directors at its annual two-day spring meeting.

The meeting concluded on Friday.

The budget for 2025 represents nearly a 10 percent increase from the 2024 budget of $175.2 million.

Day two agenda items included a student wellness report, presentations from student representatives Caterina Don and Parker Duncan, and a treasurer’s report from Ryan Nesbit.

Don thanked the board for their dedication to student-athlete well-being.

She highlighted several community service projects, including the MLK Day of Service, the Special Olympics event at Foley Field, and Dawgs for Pups. She also mentioned several personal development events that were vital to student-athlete success this season.

Duncan discussed the increased student attendance at Georgia men’s basketball games this past season and thanked the board for moving the student section closer to the court.

The student body responded by showing up in large numbers.

The average student ticket scan went from 1,139 per game in 2022-23 to 1,740 in 2023-24, a 52.7 percent increase. When looking at SEC home games at Stegeman, the average number of students that attended jumped from 1,364 in 2022-23 to 2,130 in 2023-24, a 56.1 percent increase.

The next UGA Athletic Association Board of Directors Meeting will occur on Sept. 6, 2024, in Athens.

