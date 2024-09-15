Former GA detention officer accused of giving inmates cell phone, vapes in jail

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia detention officer is off the job after the sheriff’s office said he was providing inmates with contraband.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
On Sept. 4, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office said it was made aware of a detention officer providing inmates with a cell phone and smoking vapes in the jail.
That same day, Detention Ofc. Octavious Deshaun King was placed on administrative leave with pay.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Atlanta woman scammed out of nearly $18k after criminals pose as Chase bank fraud reps
- 76th Emmy Awards nominations: See the list of nominees
- Man shot and killed in southwest Atlanta, investigation underway
Crawford investigators began a criminal investigation into the matter.
During the investigation, officials said probable cause was determined that King had committed a criminal act. King was terminated.
King turned himself in to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.
He was charged with one count of violation of oath by a public officer and one count of giving inmates liquor, drugs, and weapons, without the consent of the warden.
King had his first appearance hearing with a bond set at $10,000.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group