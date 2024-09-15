Former GA detention officer accused of giving inmates cell phone, vapes in jail

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia detention officer is off the job after the sheriff’s office said he was providing inmates with contraband.

On Sept. 4, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office said it was made aware of a detention officer providing inmates with a cell phone and smoking vapes in the jail.

That same day, Detention Ofc. Octavious Deshaun King was placed on administrative leave with pay.

Crawford investigators began a criminal investigation into the matter.

During the investigation, officials said probable cause was determined that King had committed a criminal act. King was terminated.

King turned himself in to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.

He was charged with one count of violation of oath by a public officer and one count of giving inmates liquor, drugs, and weapons, without the consent of the warden.

King had his first appearance hearing with a bond set at $10,000.

