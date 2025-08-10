Former GA correctional officers indicted in connection with inmate’s death

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Two former correctional officers at Augusta State Medical Prison have been indicted for violating an inmate’s constitutional rights, resulting in his death, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

On August 5, a federal grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia charged Robert Roberson and Marcus Phillips with showing deliberate indifference to a substantial risk of harm to an inmate, leading to his death from smoke inhalation.

The indictment alleges that on October 28, 2020, Roberson and Phillips were aware of a smoldering fire in an inmate’s cell but failed to take action to extinguish the fire or evacuate the inmate, leaving him in his locked cell for several hours.

In addition to the charges of violating constitutional rights, Roberson is also charged with falsifying a logbook to cover up his misconduct.

The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Georgia and the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.

The FBI Augusta Resident Agency is investigating the incident.

