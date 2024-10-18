Former director of GA drug treatment center accused of sexually assaulting women seeking help

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Several women have filed civil suits against a drug treatment center in LaGrange.

The former director is accused of sexually assaulting women seeking care.

Channel 2 Action News received a copy of three civil complaints from attorneys representing three victims.

The women claim the former director at Crossroads Treatment Center of LaGrange, Roderick Branscomb, sexually assaulted them.

Branscomb was recently indicted by the Attorney General’s office on several counts of improper sexual contact with seven women receiving care at drug treatment facility.

Wanda Butler is one of the women who filed a civil suit.

“What he did to me is wrong. I’m not afraid of him. I am a victim,” Butler said at a news conference held by her attorneys Thursday.

The civil complaint which is filed in state court in Gwinnett County where the center’s business licenses is listed also names the center’s home office in Greenville ‚South Carolina.

Attorneys Nathan Foote and Ryan Isenberg wouldn’t say how much money their clients are suing for.

They only stated their main focus is to get the word out in hopes the other victims will also come forward.

“This is not the first case we’ve seen like this involving opioid treatment and people who are medical providers taking advantage of addiction to sexually exploit women,” Foote said.

Butler stated that she wanted sexual predators to understand that “no means no” and the victims would speak up when they’ve been assaulted.

“I want to encourage other women to come forward. And like I said, no means no. And no amount of abuse is ever okay. That is my purpose, that is my sole purpose of being here today,” she said.

Butler also stated that she still goes to the center for drug treatment and that she has seen a lot of positive changes there.

Channel 2 attempted to contact Crossroads Treatment Center of LaGrange on Thursday for a comment on the civil suits but was unable to reach anyone with the center.

